48 / 365
Great times
Remembering when I lived on my boat and at the end of the day I would take a glass of wine and go sit on the jetty watching the fishing boats come into the harbor and the pelicans would fly
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
Tags
ventura memories
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and narrative! Those were the best times during our sailing days too.
September 23rd, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful light
September 23rd, 2023
