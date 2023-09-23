Previous
Great times by 365projectorgchristine
48 / 365

Great times

Remembering when I lived on my boat and at the end of the day I would take a glass of wine and go sit on the jetty watching the fishing boats come into the harbor and the pelicans would fly
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
13% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful capture and narrative! Those were the best times during our sailing days too.
September 23rd, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful light
September 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise