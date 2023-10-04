Previous
Eyesight by 365projectorgchristine
58 / 365

Eyesight

"You might be a photographer if, your eyesight from staring at the computer has gone from F11 to F1.8" unknown
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
15% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise