58 / 365
Eyesight
"You might be a photographer if, your eyesight from staring at the computer has gone from F11 to F1.8" unknown
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
Christine Sztukow...
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
Views
0
Album
Memories
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
8th March 2023 8:55am
Tags
flower memories
