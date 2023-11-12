Previous
Galapagos Island by 365projectorgchristine
Galapagos Island

"We are like islands in the sea, separate on the surface but connected in the deep"
William James
12th November 2023

Christine Sztukow

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Diana ace
Amazing close up and detail, great textures and background.
November 12th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot😊
November 12th, 2023  
