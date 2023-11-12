Sign up
Previous
96 / 365
Galapagos Island
"We are like islands in the sea, separate on the surface but connected in the deep"
William James
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
2
2
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
639
photos
79
followers
89
following
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
96
94
446
94
95
447
95
96
448
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Memories
Camera
DMC-ZS3
Taken
26th April 2012 4:08pm
Tags
bird memories
Diana
ace
Amazing close up and detail, great textures and background.
November 12th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot😊
November 12th, 2023
