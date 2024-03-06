Previous
Early morning by 365projectorgchristine
Early morning

We took the grandkids for a early morning dinghy ride up from Cueva Valdez to the Painted Cave.
Painted Cave is a sea cave on Santa Cruz Island in Channel Islands National Park. This sea cave is gigantic, making it the twelfth largest sea cave in the world and the second-largest in the USA. It is 1227 feet in length and has an entrance over 130 feet high.
It wasn't long after entering the cave that you are in total darkness and can only hear the sounds of the sea lions. It's more exciting than Disneyland.
Christine Sztukow...

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely looking collage.
March 6th, 2024  
Diana ace
How stunning that looks, such a wonderful collage! I love the colour of the ocean too.
March 6th, 2024  
