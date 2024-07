Ngorongoro crater living together in peace

What animals live in the Ngorongoro Crater?

There are over 7,000 wildebeests in the Ngorongoro Crater area, about 6,000 black spotted hyenas, 3,000 elands, 4,000 zebras, 3,000 gazelles, about 300 elephants, and about 65 lions in Ngorongoro Crater, plus about 30 Black Rhinos.