Tanzania Donkeys

Donkeys play a vital role in the lives of many people in Tanzania, especially those living in poverty and rural communities. They are used for a variety of purposes, including:
Transportation
Donkeys are a cheap way to transport goods, construction materials, farm produce, soil, and water. They can also be used as taxis.
Agricultural work
Donkeys can help with agricultural work.
Gold mining
In some areas, donkeys are used to haul heavy loads of discarded brick and rubble in gold mining operations. These conditions can be inhumane, with donkeys working from sunrise in the heat without food, water, or rest.
Protection
Donkeys can be protective of their territory and the animals they consider part of their herd
