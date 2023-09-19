Previous
Still hiking out with only 3,789 ft to go by 365projectorgchristine
43 / 365

Still hiking out with only 3,789 ft to go

I am really sorry these photos' are so old and scanned in pse helps a lot but not what they could be.

History:This is Plateau Point it sits on cliffs of Tapeats Sandstone, approximately 100 ft to 200 ft thick and overlooks the Lower Canyon's of the intersection of Garden Creek Canyon and intersecting Pipe Creek Canyon from the southeast. The Tonto Trail is forced to traverse south of this steep canyon region, and continue its traverse eastward towards the East Grand Canyon, as far as the Grand Canyon, East Rim, about 20 mi+ distance, by trail.
19th September 2023 19th Sep 23

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
11% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise