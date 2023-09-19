Still hiking out with only 3,789 ft to go

I am really sorry these photos' are so old and scanned in pse helps a lot but not what they could be.



History:This is Plateau Point it sits on cliffs of Tapeats Sandstone, approximately 100 ft to 200 ft thick and overlooks the Lower Canyon's of the intersection of Garden Creek Canyon and intersecting Pipe Creek Canyon from the southeast. The Tonto Trail is forced to traverse south of this steep canyon region, and continue its traverse eastward towards the East Grand Canyon, as far as the Grand Canyon, East Rim, about 20 mi+ distance, by trail.