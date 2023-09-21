Previous
We Did It
45 / 365

We Did It

After reaching the Top I went to buy a souvenir and found the perfect tee shirt, that stated I Hike, dragged myself, complained, nearly passed out and barely made it out of the THE CANYON.
Thank you for letting me share a journey.
21st September 2023

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
