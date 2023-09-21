Sign up
We Did It
After reaching the Top I went to buy a souvenir and found the perfect tee shirt, that stated I Hike, dragged myself, complained, nearly passed out and barely made it out of the THE CANYON.
Thank you for letting me share a journey.
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
Album
Travels
Tags
rafting travels
