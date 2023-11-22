Peru-Awana Kancha

At this cooperative, they raise the American camel family, llamas, alpacas and the rare and endangered vicuña. These animals are sheared once a year and their wool used to make wonderful things. The first shearing of an alpaca is used to make garments of this very soft wool, known as baby alpaca. Peruvian hats made from alpaca wool are well-known in the U.S. and throughout the world. They also make sweaters, scarves, jackets, gloves, rugs, and lots of other things. At this place you will see lots of llamas and alpacas and learned to tell the difference. Llamas are the largest. They have a longish snout and long ears. Alpacas are a little shorter, but they are furrier and have fur bunched around their knees, and a blunter snout. Their ears are also shorter. Both llamas and alpacas have long and short haired varieties, although the alpaca wool is a lot thicker in general than llama. Vicuñas are small and graceful looking.