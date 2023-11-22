Previous
Peru-Awana Kancha by 365projectorgchristine
105 / 365

Peru-Awana Kancha

Awana Kancha
At this cooperative, they raise the American camel family, llamas, alpacas and the rare and endangered vicuña. These animals are sheared once a year and their wool used to make wonderful things. The first shearing of an alpaca is used to make garments of this very soft wool, known as baby alpaca. Peruvian hats made from alpaca wool are well-known in the U.S. and throughout the world. They also make sweaters, scarves, jackets, gloves, rugs, and lots of other things. At this place you will see lots of llamas and alpacas and learned to tell the difference. Llamas are the largest. They have a longish snout and long ears. Alpacas are a little shorter, but they are furrier and have fur bunched around their knees, and a blunter snout. Their ears are also shorter. Both llamas and alpacas have long and short haired varieties, although the alpaca wool is a lot thicker in general than llama. Vicuñas are small and graceful looking.
22nd November 2023 22nd Nov 23

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
28% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise