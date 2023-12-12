Annapolis Sailboat Show

We took a trip to the East Coast looking to buy a Beneteau sailboat. While at the show we were interviewed and our story was told inn this article kinda a fun memory.



Sailors from around the globe gather in beautiful downtown Annapolis every October for the Annapolis Sailboat Show.

This annual celebration of sailing features floating docks lined with sailboats from manufacturers around the world. Multihulls, monohulls, cruisers, racers, sailing dinghies and more. Show tents line the shore, stocked with the latest in nautical gear and accessories, electronics, communication equipment, sails, rigging, education, charter companies, clubs and more.

Seasoned and novice sailors alike are invited to expand their horizons and connect with fellow sailors during this internationally acclaimed