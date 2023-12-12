Previous
Annapolis Sailboat Show by 365projectorgchristine
Annapolis Sailboat Show

We took a trip to the East Coast looking to buy a Beneteau sailboat. While at the show we were interviewed and our story was told inn this article kinda a fun memory.

Sailors from around the globe gather in beautiful downtown Annapolis every October for the Annapolis Sailboat Show.
This annual celebration of sailing features floating docks lined with sailboats from manufacturers around the world. Multihulls, monohulls, cruisers, racers, sailing dinghies and more. Show tents line the shore, stocked with the latest in nautical gear and accessories, electronics, communication equipment, sails, rigging, education, charter companies, clubs and more.
Seasoned and novice sailors alike are invited to expand their horizons and connect with fellow sailors during this internationally acclaimed
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
Diana ace
Such wonderful memories you are sharing with us, you must have had such an exciting life. That would have been my scene too ;-)
December 12th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice 👍😊
December 12th, 2023  
Lisa Brown ace
a great momento of some great times it looks like.
December 12th, 2023  
