Gettysburg by 365projectorgchristine
Gettysburg

Seeing Gettysburg was no longer an old movie, it became real and a very sobering experience.
The two center photo are post card photos.
History
T he Battle of Gettysburg was fought July 1–3, 1863, in and around the town of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, by Union and Confederate forces during the American Civil War. The battle involved the largest number of casualties of the entire war and is often described as the war's turning point.
The Gettysburg Address gave meaning to the sacrifice of over fifty thousand men who laid down their lives in the Battle of Gettysburg. The Gettysburg Address declared that the United States had to stand as a country where all men are created equal and should be treated as equals.
Harry J Benson ace
Good collage showing the aspects of Gettysburg
December 13th, 2023  
