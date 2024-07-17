Hey! That's mine, ok I'll share

Hyenas have long been characterized as one of Africa’s most cowardly and ugly-looking wild animals. However, the Hyena is actually quite the opposite, as they are one of Africa’s most powerful and intelligent wild animals.

The Spotted Hyena is the most common species located in Tanzania and has a bite power that is 40% stronger than a leopard!

There is an estimated 7,000 individual Hyena in Tanzania! Serengeti National Park, Nyerere National Park, and Ngorongoro Conservation Area are the best places to see both spotted and striped hyenas. Like most other wildlife, the best time to see them is during the dry seasons.