Previous
Hey! That's mine, ok I'll share by 365projectorgchristine
259 / 365

Hey! That's mine, ok I'll share

Hyenas have long been characterized as one of Africa’s most cowardly and ugly-looking wild animals. However, the Hyena is actually quite the opposite, as they are one of Africa’s most powerful and intelligent wild animals.
The Spotted Hyena is the most common species located in Tanzania and has a bite power that is 40% stronger than a leopard!
There is an estimated 7,000 individual Hyena in Tanzania! Serengeti National Park, Nyerere National Park, and Ngorongoro Conservation Area are the best places to see both spotted and striped hyenas. Like most other wildlife, the best time to see them is during the dry seasons.
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
70% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise