165 / 365
Warming Up
The pigeons were competing among themselves for this coveted spot to warm themselves, I assume. This pigeon was the winner, at this moment.
30th November 2021
30th Nov 21
2
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
165
photos
26
followers
25
following
45% complete
View this month »
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
29th November 2021 2:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
pigeon
,
pigeon and light
Yao RL
haha, Love it, and I doubt there is heat coming up.
December 1st, 2021
Heather
ace
@yaorenliu
I doubt it, too, but I was curious why the allure.
December 1st, 2021
