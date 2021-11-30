Previous
Warming Up by 365projectorgheatherb
165 / 365

Warming Up

The pigeons were competing among themselves for this coveted spot to warm themselves, I assume. This pigeon was the winner, at this moment.
30th November 2021 30th Nov 21

Heather

Photo Details

Yao RL
haha, Love it, and I doubt there is heat coming up.
December 1st, 2021  
Heather ace
@yaorenliu I doubt it, too, but I was curious why the allure.
December 1st, 2021  
