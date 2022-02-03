Sign up
230 / 365
The Back Lane
We're in the midst of another heavy snowfall, but I like the snow when it's fresh and white. Here's hoping for a new blanket by tomorrow morning.
3rd February 2022
3rd Feb 22
Heather
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
230
photos
30
followers
25
following
63% complete
View this month »
223
224
225
226
227
228
229
230
Views
4
365
SM-G996W
3rd February 2022 1:12pm
snow
winter
back alley
