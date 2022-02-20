Previous
Hawks Rule by 365projectorgheatherb
247 / 365

Hawks Rule

This red-tailed hawk was keeping an eye out from its perch at the top of a tree. I wouldn't want to be the creature to catch its attention
20th February 2022 20th Feb 22

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lesley ace
Oh great capture. Does it really have a red tail?
February 20th, 2022  
