247 / 365
Hawks Rule
This red-tailed hawk was keeping an eye out from its perch at the top of a tree. I wouldn't want to be the creature to catch its attention
20th February 2022
20th Feb 22
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
winter
,
bird
,
hawk
,
red-tailed hawk
Lesley
ace
Oh great capture. Does it really have a red tail?
February 20th, 2022
