Previous
Next
Defiance by 365projectorgheatherb
285 / 365

Defiance

Despite the snow and cold temperatures earlier this week, spring is defiant!
29th March 2022 29th Mar 22

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
78% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pyrrhula
Great capture of the branche and buds. Fav. spring shot
March 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise