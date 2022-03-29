Sign up
Previous
Next
285 / 365
Defiance
Despite the snow and cold temperatures earlier this week, spring is defiant!
29th March 2022
29th Mar 22
1
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
285
photos
34
followers
26
following
78% complete
278
279
280
281
282
283
284
285
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
29th March 2022 5:19am
Tags
blue
,
spring
,
tree buds
Pyrrhula
Great capture of the branche and buds. Fav. spring shot
March 29th, 2022
