286 / 365
New Project
A number of the trees in the nearby park have identifying plaques. I haven't taken much notice until now, but I've decided to make this my new project: getting to know my neighbourhood trees.
30th March 2022
30th Mar 22
Heather
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
279
280
281
282
283
284
285
286
13
4
365
Canon EOS M5
30th March 2022 5:00am
Tags
tree
,
bark
,
red ash
Beryl Lloyd
A great project - what marvellous pattern and texture to this bark !
March 30th, 2022
Pyrrhula
Alway`s nice to know the name of the tree. Great shot of this big one.
( Nature did it all by there own. I only took it home and give it a pot with soil.)
March 30th, 2022
wendy frost
A great idea with the plaques I often wonder what variety some trees are. Lovely capture .
March 30th, 2022
Lesley
Very good idea. Love the texture of this bark.
March 30th, 2022
