Previous
Next
New Project by 365projectorgheatherb
286 / 365

New Project

A number of the trees in the nearby park have identifying plaques. I haven't taken much notice until now, but I've decided to make this my new project: getting to know my neighbourhood trees.
30th March 2022 30th Mar 22

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
78% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A great project - what marvellous pattern and texture to this bark !
March 30th, 2022  
Pyrrhula
Alway`s nice to know the name of the tree. Great shot of this big one.
( Nature did it all by there own. I only took it home and give it a pot with soil.)
March 30th, 2022  
wendy frost ace
A great idea with the plaques I often wonder what variety some trees are. Lovely capture .
March 30th, 2022  
Lesley ace
Very good idea. Love the texture of this bark.
March 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise