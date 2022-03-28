Sign up
My Winter Coat
The sun came out today to melt away most of yesterday's snow, but it's freezing! This robin wants to make it clear that all its puff is insulation to keep warm.
28th March 2022
28th Mar 22
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
winter
spring
robin
Ian George
ace
What a charming photo, he is well insulated from the cold.
March 28th, 2022
Lin
ace
LOL - what a cutie - great pov
March 28th, 2022
