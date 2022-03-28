Previous
My Winter Coat by 365projectorgheatherb
284 / 365

My Winter Coat

The sun came out today to melt away most of yesterday's snow, but it's freezing! This robin wants to make it clear that all its puff is insulation to keep warm.
28th March 2022 28th Mar 22

Heather

Ian George
What a charming photo, he is well insulated from the cold.
March 28th, 2022  
Lin
LOL - what a cutie - great pov
March 28th, 2022  
