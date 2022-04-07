Previous
Like Magic by 365projectorgheatherb
294 / 365

Like Magic

Spring is now fully underway. These crocuses seem to have appeared overnight, like magic!
7th April 2022 7th Apr 22

Heather

Heather
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
