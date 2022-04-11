Previous
Awaiting the Green by 365projectorgheatherb
Awaiting the Green

Spring is getting off to a slow start, but at some point this building will be covered in ivy and the trees will be in leaf. Awaiting the green.
11th April 2022 11th Apr 22

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
A dramatic image with the black stark tree branch against the grey building with its empty windows so symmetrical ! - what a change when Spring arrives with its colourful greens !
April 11th, 2022  
