298 / 365
Awaiting the Green
Spring is getting off to a slow start, but at some point this building will be covered in ivy and the trees will be in leaf. Awaiting the green.
11th April 2022
11th Apr 22
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
tree
winter
spring
windows
building
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A dramatic image with the black stark tree branch against the grey building with its empty windows so symmetrical ! - what a change when Spring arrives with its colourful greens !
April 11th, 2022
