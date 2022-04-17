Sign up
304 / 365
Rays of Sunshine
Forsythia is out! I love the yellow flowers of this early spring bloomer.
17th April 2022
17th Apr 22
Heather
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
yellow
flowers
spring
forsythia
Beryl Lloyd
So lovely to see the bright yellow flowers of the forsythia heralding Spring ! - nicely captured !
April 17th, 2022
