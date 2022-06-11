Previous
The Word on the Street by 365projectorgheatherb
359 / 365

The Word on the Street

This is the name of an annual weekend celebration of literacy and Canadian writing. There are readings, signings, performances, and the selling of books under the tents and the summer sky.
11th June 2022

Heather

Photo Details

