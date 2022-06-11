Sign up
359 / 365
The Word on the Street
This is the name of an annual weekend celebration of literacy and Canadian writing. There are readings, signings, performances, and the selling of books under the tents and the summer sky.
11th June 2022
11th Jun 22
0
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
11th June 2022 6:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
books
,
street
,
summer
,
candid
