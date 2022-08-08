Previous
Cosmos Anyone? by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 417

Cosmos Anyone?

Here is where the little goldfinch was hanging out yesterday. I would be happy to hang out here, too!
8th August 2022 8th Aug 22

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such pretty and dainty flower ! and a beautiful capture , composition and presentation ! fav
August 8th, 2022  
Lesley ace
So pretty yet unassuming
August 8th, 2022  
