Photo 417
Cosmos Anyone?
Here is where the little goldfinch was hanging out yesterday. I would be happy to hang out here, too!
8th August 2022
8th Aug 22
2
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
417
photos
40
followers
25
following
114% complete
410
411
412
413
414
415
416
417
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
6th August 2022 11:28pm
Tags
flowers
,
pink
,
summer
,
cosmos
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such pretty and dainty flower ! and a beautiful capture , composition and presentation ! fav
August 8th, 2022
Lesley
ace
So pretty yet unassuming
August 8th, 2022
