Enough for Everyone

Lots of crabapples to be had on this lovely summer day, enough for the birds and the squirrels too!
13th August 2022 13th Aug 22

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Ian George ace
An abundance of fruit for picking. I hope the lady had something to put them into .Crab apple jelly is delicious.
August 13th, 2022  
Pyrrhula
Great shot of the nice lady at harvesting the berries
August 13th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a delightful capture and composition ! Love the pop of red of the apples co-ordinating with the young girl's skirt - Love it - fav
August 13th, 2022  
Heather ace
@nodrognai I agree with you, Ian. My mother used to make crab apple jelly, and I loved it. I think I need to expand my culinary expertise :)
August 13th, 2022  
