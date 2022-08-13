Sign up
Photo 422
Enough for Everyone
Lots of crabapples to be had on this lovely summer day, enough for the birds and the squirrels too!
13th August 2022
13th Aug 22
4
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
422
photos
40
followers
25
following
115% complete
415
416
417
418
419
420
421
422
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
13th August 2022 5:13am
Tags
tree
,
red
,
summer
,
candid
,
crabapples
Ian George
ace
An abundance of fruit for picking. I hope the lady had something to put them into .Crab apple jelly is delicious.
August 13th, 2022
Pyrrhula
Great shot of the nice lady at harvesting the berries
August 13th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a delightful capture and composition ! Love the pop of red of the apples co-ordinating with the young girl's skirt - Love it - fav
August 13th, 2022
Heather
ace
@nodrognai
I agree with you, Ian. My mother used to make crab apple jelly, and I loved it. I think I need to expand my culinary expertise :)
August 13th, 2022
