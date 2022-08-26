Sign up
Photo 435
My Turf!
While I was trying to get the perfect shot of these yellow flowers, a bee stung me in the arm: "My turf!" (Note to self: don't disturb the bees!)
26th August 2022
26th Aug 22
0
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
435
photos
41
followers
25
following
119% complete
View this month »
428
429
430
431
432
433
434
435
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
26th August 2022 3:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
summer
