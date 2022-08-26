Previous
Next
My Turf! by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 435

My Turf!

While I was trying to get the perfect shot of these yellow flowers, a bee stung me in the arm: "My turf!" (Note to self: don't disturb the bees!)
26th August 2022 26th Aug 22

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
119% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise