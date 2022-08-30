Sign up
Photo 439
Windblown
30th August 2022
30th Aug 22
4
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
439
photos
41
followers
25
following
432
433
434
435
436
437
438
439
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
27th August 2022 11:30pm
Tags
flowers
,
summer
,
cosmos
Boxplayer
ace
Lovely, you can almost see the movement.
August 30th, 2022
Ian George
ace
This is beautiful, Heather.
August 30th, 2022
Jo Worboys
Such a great contrast in the two flowers. Fav
August 30th, 2022
Yao RL
ace
Love the contrast between the in focus and blur.
August 30th, 2022
