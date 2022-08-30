Previous
Windblown by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 439

Windblown

30th August 2022 30th Aug 22

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lovely, you can almost see the movement.
August 30th, 2022  
This is beautiful, Heather.
August 30th, 2022  
Jo Worboys
Such a great contrast in the two flowers. Fav
August 30th, 2022  
Love the contrast between the in focus and blur.
August 30th, 2022  
