Photo 463
Staying Power
The purple of the echinacea is still quite brilliant on this cool but sunny autumn day.
23rd September 2022
23rd Sep 22
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
463
9
365
Canon EOS M5
23rd September 2022 1:22am
purple
,
flower
,
fall
,
autumn
,
echinacea
