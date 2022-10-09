Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 479
Best Colours
The leaves of a sugar maple with their best colours on display more and more each day
9th October 2022
9th Oct 22
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
479
photos
44
followers
25
following
131% complete
View this month »
472
473
474
475
476
477
478
479
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
8th October 2022 1:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
fall
,
autumn
,
sugar maple
,
maple leaves
Barb
ace
Love this autumn capture!!
October 9th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful colours
October 9th, 2022
Pyrrhula
Lovely colors and a beautiful capture. Fav.
October 9th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close