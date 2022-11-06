Sign up
Photo 507
Until the Very End
These Japanese maple leaves are glorious until the very end. (Nice on black if you have the time.)
6th November 2022
6th Nov 22
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
red
leaves
fall
autumn
japanese maple
