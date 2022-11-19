Sign up
Photo 520
A Point of Brightness
A cold and overcast day, but this little snow woman sculpted on a picnic table in the park offered a point of brightness.
19th November 2022
19th Nov 22
0
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
520
photos
46
followers
29
following
142% complete
513
514
515
516
517
518
519
520
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
19th November 2022 5:18am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
park
,
fall
,
autumn
,
sculpture
,
snow woman
