Photo 550
Colour in Winter
Happy to spot these pink roses, even if they are well past their prime. Colour in winter gives a lift to the day.
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
1
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
winter
,
flowers
,
pink
,
roses
Pyrrhula
Even now they still catch you attention and like. Fav.
December 19th, 2022
