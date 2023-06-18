Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 731
A Patch of Happiness
Love this patch of yellow flowers (daisies? for those who know) - so bright and cheery!
18th June 2023
18th Jun 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
731
photos
51
followers
29
following
200% complete
View this month »
724
725
726
727
728
729
730
731
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
18th June 2023 5:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
summer
,
daisies
Pyrrhula
A great shot of thio0se pretty flowers. Makes you feel happy to watch indeed. Fav.
June 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close