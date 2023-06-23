Previous
Gentle Rain

A gentle rain through the afternoon- nothing to stop a stroll through the park.
23rd June 2023 23rd Jun 23

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 23rd, 2023  
Pyrrhula
Like it. from time to time. Special if it`s falling in the evening. Great capture of this nice park and the candid of the people shelter unter the umbrela`s. Fav.
June 23rd, 2023  
