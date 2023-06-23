Sign up
Previous
Photo 736
Gentle Rain
A gentle rain through the afternoon- nothing to stop a stroll through the park.
23rd June 2023
23rd Jun 23
2
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
736
photos
52
followers
29
following
201% complete
View this month »
729
730
731
732
733
734
735
736
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
23rd June 2023 2:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
summer
,
umbrellas
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 23rd, 2023
Pyrrhula
Like it. from time to time. Special if it`s falling in the evening. Great capture of this nice park and the candid of the people shelter unter the umbrela`s. Fav.
June 23rd, 2023
