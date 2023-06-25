Sign up
Photo 738
Calling All Pollinators!
A public pollinator garden with yellow evening primrose and purple lavender. I see that an insect of some kind is assessing the situation from a distant leaf. Go for it!
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
6
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
738
photos
52
followers
29
following
202% complete
731
732
733
734
735
736
737
738
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
25th June 2023 12:39am
Privacy
Public
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
summer
,
narrowleaf evening primrose
Lesley
ace
Aren’t they pretty?
June 25th, 2023
wendy frost
ace
Lovely flowers and capture with purple in the background .I used to have evening primrose in the garden but they have all disappeared over the years.
June 25th, 2023
Dawn
ace
So pretty
June 25th, 2023
Cazzi
ace
Lovely little flowers
June 25th, 2023
Pyrrhula
Great capture of those nice yellow flowers. Fav.
June 25th, 2023
Heather
ace
@wendyfrost
Did you actually plant them, Wendy, or did they just come up as birds scattered their seeds about?
June 25th, 2023
