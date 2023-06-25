Previous
Calling All Pollinators! by 365projectorgheatherb
Calling All Pollinators!

A public pollinator garden with yellow evening primrose and purple lavender. I see that an insect of some kind is assessing the situation from a distant leaf. Go for it!
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lesley ace
Aren’t they pretty?
June 25th, 2023  
wendy frost ace
Lovely flowers and capture with purple in the background .I used to have evening primrose in the garden but they have all disappeared over the years.
June 25th, 2023  
Dawn ace
So pretty
June 25th, 2023  
Cazzi ace
Lovely little flowers
June 25th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
Great capture of those nice yellow flowers. Fav.
June 25th, 2023  
Heather ace
@wendyfrost Did you actually plant them, Wendy, or did they just come up as birds scattered their seeds about?
June 25th, 2023  
