Photo 836
Bee Heaven
Bees and a lance-leaved coreopsis (according to my plant ID app- a new one for me). I came across this amazing pollinator garden that someone had planted in front of their house- bee heaven!
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
purple
yellow
flowers
autumn
bees
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super shot. great focus and dof Also love the colour combination! fav
October 1st, 2023
