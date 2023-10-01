Previous
Bee Heaven by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 836

Bee Heaven

Bees and a lance-leaved coreopsis (according to my plant ID app- a new one for me). I came across this amazing pollinator garden that someone had planted in front of their house- bee heaven!
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
229% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot. great focus and dof Also love the colour combination! fav
October 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise