Previous
Staghorn Sumac by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 837

Staghorn Sumac

Signs of autumn despite the 30 degree temperature today!
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
229% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Yes , Autumn is certainly upon us !
October 2nd, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Lovely fall colours!
October 3rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely colours
October 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise