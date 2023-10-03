Previous
Godspeed! by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 838

Godspeed!

One of the last monarchs before it begins its two-month migration to Mexico. Nature is amazing!

@beryl Beryl, you commented a while back on our still blooming buddleja. Yes, this particular one anyhow is still going strong, but it does have a lot of dead blooms appearing now.
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
229% complete

Ingrid ace
Beautiful! Did you know that this is a male? You can see that because of the two spots, one on each hindwing.
October 3rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful capture and composition. Perfect focus and dof makes the butterfly almost 3D . Amazing to still have such fresh looking buddleia in October. I have pruned back two of mine in the UK , The third bush will soon be pruned back too as it has stopped flowering! So at the moment I enjoy seeing your buddleia - big fav
October 3rd, 2023  
Lesley ace
This is absolutely wonderful. Perfectly timed capture.
October 3rd, 2023  
Heather ace
@ingrid01 That is so cool, Ingrid! Thank you! I didn't know this.
October 3rd, 2023  
Jeremy Cross ace
Great shot
October 3rd, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Superb image and detail. I went to a talk on butterflies this evening and heard all about the migration of certain butterflies
October 3rd, 2023  
Heather ace
@busylady Thank you, Judith. That talk would have been really interesting! I only recently learned that it takes monarch butterflies two months (!) to reach Mexico.
October 3rd, 2023  
Pyrrhula
A beautiful close up capture of both the butterfly and flower. Fav.
October 3rd, 2023  
