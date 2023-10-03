Sign up
Previous
Photo 838
Godspeed!
One of the last monarchs before it begins its two-month migration to Mexico. Nature is amazing!
@beryl
Beryl, you commented a while back on our still blooming buddleja. Yes, this particular one anyhow is still going strong, but it does have a lot of dead blooms appearing now.
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
8
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
838
photos
55
followers
28
following
229% complete
831
832
833
834
835
836
837
838
Tags
autumn
,
butterfly bush
,
monarch butterfly
,
buddleja
Ingrid
ace
Beautiful! Did you know that this is a male? You can see that because of the two spots, one on each hindwing.
October 3rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful capture and composition. Perfect focus and dof makes the butterfly almost 3D . Amazing to still have such fresh looking buddleia in October. I have pruned back two of mine in the UK , The third bush will soon be pruned back too as it has stopped flowering! So at the moment I enjoy seeing your buddleia - big fav
October 3rd, 2023
Lesley
ace
This is absolutely wonderful. Perfectly timed capture.
October 3rd, 2023
Heather
ace
@ingrid01
That is so cool, Ingrid! Thank you! I didn't know this.
October 3rd, 2023
Jeremy Cross
ace
Great shot
October 3rd, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Superb image and detail. I went to a talk on butterflies this evening and heard all about the migration of certain butterflies
October 3rd, 2023
Heather
ace
@busylady
Thank you, Judith. That talk would have been really interesting! I only recently learned that it takes monarch butterflies two months (!) to reach Mexico.
October 3rd, 2023
Pyrrhula
A beautiful close up capture of both the butterfly and flower. Fav.
October 3rd, 2023
