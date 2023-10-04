Previous
A Season Mix-Up by 365projectorgheatherb
A Season Mix-Up

It's October 4th, the leaves are turning, and the temperature reached 33 today (with the humidex). What season is it anyway?
4th October 2023

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....


