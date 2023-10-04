Sign up
Previous
Photo 839
A Season Mix-Up
It's October 4th, the leaves are turning, and the temperature reached 33 today (with the humidex). What season is it anyway?
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
839
photos
55
followers
28
following
229% complete
View this month »
832
833
834
835
836
837
838
839
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
4th October 2023 6:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
leaves
,
autumn
