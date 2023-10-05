Previous
Never Say Never by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 840

Never Say Never

Yet another monarch, slow to head south on its migration to Mexico.

Yes @365projectorgjoworboys Jo, I've been fortunate to see a lot of monarchs this year. I just love them!
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
230% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise