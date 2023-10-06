Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 841
It's a Stretch
But I can do it! A female house sparrow reaching for some coneflower seeds. A real feast!
6th October 2023
6th Oct 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
841
photos
55
followers
28
following
230% complete
View this month »
834
835
836
837
838
839
840
841
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
5th October 2023 1:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
autumn
,
house sparrow
Barb
ace
Lovely photo!
October 6th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close