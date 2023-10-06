Previous
It's a Stretch by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 841

It's a Stretch

But I can do it! A female house sparrow reaching for some coneflower seeds. A real feast!
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
230% complete

Photo Details

Barb ace
Lovely photo!
October 6th, 2023  
