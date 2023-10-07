Previous
A Head Start by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 842

A Head Start

This sugar maple is getting a head start, but with cooler weather now here, others will soon follow, I'm sure.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Dawn ace
Lovely colours
October 7th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
Lovely with all those nice red colored leaves. It sure is Autumn. Fav.
October 7th, 2023  
