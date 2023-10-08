Sign up
Previous
Photo 843
Hunkering Down
A cold and windy day- best to hunker down.
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
3
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
autumn
,
black squirrel
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So cute , love that tail pulled back over his entire body !Super focus , textures ,dof - fav
October 8th, 2023
Jeremy Cross
ace
Great capture
October 8th, 2023
Pyrrhula
Great capture of this nice black one. Ours are brown but not much are living in in the area I live. Fav.
October 8th, 2023
