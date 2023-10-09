Previous
Still Colour by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 844

Still Colour

A radical change in the weather with cold temperatures, wind, drizzle, and grey skies. But there is still colour.
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lesley ace
Those delicately coloured leaves contrast so well with the metal fence
October 9th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
Treasures are everywhere You have to want to see and find them.(And photograph them) Fav.
October 9th, 2023  
Dawn ace
The leaves are so delicate
October 9th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot of contrasts between the fragile leaf and the strong unyielding rusty fencing - Nice one!
October 9th, 2023  
