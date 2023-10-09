Sign up
Photo 844
Still Colour
A radical change in the weather with cold temperatures, wind, drizzle, and grey skies. But there is still colour.
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
4
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lesley
ace
Those delicately coloured leaves contrast so well with the metal fence
October 9th, 2023
Pyrrhula
Treasures are everywhere You have to want to see and find them.(And photograph them) Fav.
October 9th, 2023
Dawn
ace
The leaves are so delicate
October 9th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot of contrasts between the fragile leaf and the strong unyielding rusty fencing - Nice one!
October 9th, 2023
