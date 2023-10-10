Previous
The Sun Came Out by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 845

The Sun Came Out

The sun came out- for a bit, anyhow. The bees (and humans) loved it!
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
231% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A lovely detailed capture Heather Fav
October 10th, 2023  
Ingrid ace
Nice! I like the focus on the bee
October 10th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
Beautiful close up . Like the colors of the nice flowers too. A bonus. Fav.
October 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise