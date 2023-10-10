Sign up
Photo 845
The Sun Came Out
The sun came out- for a bit, anyhow. The bees (and humans) loved it!
10th October 2023
10th Oct 23
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
10th October 2023 12:24am
Tags
yellow
,
bee
,
autumn
,
creeping thistle
,
perennial sowthistle
Dawn
ace
A lovely detailed capture Heather Fav
October 10th, 2023
Ingrid
ace
Nice! I like the focus on the bee
October 10th, 2023
Pyrrhula
Beautiful close up . Like the colors of the nice flowers too. A bonus. Fav.
October 10th, 2023
