Where's the Snow? by 365projectorgheatherb
Where's the Snow?

A snowstorm predicted for today has become rain, rain, rain.
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Jo Worboys
Love this city shot Heather. You've found colour in it too!
January 9th, 2024  
