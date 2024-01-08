Previous
Find Your Own Sun by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 935

Find Your Own Sun

When the sun is hidden behind thick grey clouds, find your own sun! The yellow glow in the background (today's colour find) is from a spotlight nearby.
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
KV
Gorgeous compostion and excellent focus… fav!!! You’ve got to find your sun wherever you can.
January 8th, 2024  
