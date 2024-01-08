Sign up
Previous
Photo 935
Find Your Own Sun
When the sun is hidden behind thick grey clouds, find your own sun! The yellow glow in the background (today's colour find) is from a spotlight nearby.
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
1
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
935
photos
63
followers
27
following
256% complete
928
929
930
931
932
933
934
935
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
8th January 2024 5:25am
Tags
squirrel
,
winter
KV
ace
Gorgeous compostion and excellent focus… fav!!! You’ve got to find your sun wherever you can.
January 8th, 2024
