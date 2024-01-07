Previous
Window Dressing by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 934

Window Dressing

A snowfall overnight makes everything look better.
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
255% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pyrrhula
A beautiful winter scene nicely captured . Fav.
January 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise