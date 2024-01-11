Sign up
Photo 938
The Little Things
The little things really stand out in the greyness of winter, or at least I notice them more.
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
2
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
938
photos
64
followers
27
following
256% complete
View this month »
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
11th January 2024 2:44pm
Tags
winter
,
leaves
,
droplets
essiesue
There is so much to be seen in your photo. All we have to do is take time to look. Excellent find, Heather. FAV
January 11th, 2024
KV
ace
Love the tones in this and the shallow DOF… beautiful and a definite FAV!
January 11th, 2024
