Previous
Photo 961
Mating Call
Another sunny day (!!!) and the mating calls of the cardinals are in the air. This female was beckoning to a male (again- camera shy).
An early spring perhaps? The birds think so anyhow, and I'll take it!
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
2
3
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
961
photos
64
followers
27
following
263% complete
961
Tags
bird
,
spring
,
cardinal
Julie Ryan
Beautiful capture
February 3rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sweet capture ! Lets hope that the weather will not turn for the worse again ! fav
February 3rd, 2024
