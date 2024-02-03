Previous
Mating Call by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 961

Mating Call

Another sunny day (!!!) and the mating calls of the cardinals are in the air. This female was beckoning to a male (again- camera shy).

An early spring perhaps? The birds think so anyhow, and I'll take it!
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Julie Ryan
Beautiful capture
February 3rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Sweet capture ! Lets hope that the weather will not turn for the worse again ! fav
February 3rd, 2024  
