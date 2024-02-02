Sign up
Previous
Photo 960
Eye Catching
A sunny day today (!!!) and the red fruit of a staghorn sumac (aka fuzzy sumac) caught my eye (and the sun).
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Tags
winter
,
sumac
Jo Worboys
Lucky you Heather with a sunny day. I hope the sumac doesn't get caught with a late frost. A great sighting (and light)
February 2nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Superb! A great use of the sunlight on the sumac and the rich red fruit/buds? Great focus and dof ! fav
February 2nd, 2024
Heather
ace
@365projectorgjoworboys
@beryl
Hi Jo and Beryl. I'm learning as I go (365 is great for this). I believe this red part of the sumac is from last year's fruit. But I'll let you know if I learn otherwise :)
February 2nd, 2024
